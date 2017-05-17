    Zaza Pachulia Day-to-Day with Heel Injury Suffered in Game 2 vs. Spurs

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistMay 17, 2017

    NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE
    Noah Graham/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia is reportedly day-to-day after he suffered a heel injury in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.           

    According to ESPN.com's Chris Haynes, an MRI on Pachulia's sore right heel "came back clean" Wednesday after he missed the entire second half of the Warriors' 136-100 rout of the Spurs at Oracle Arena on Tuesday evening.       

    Pachulia's status for Saturday's Game 3 at AT&T Center has yet to be determined, but the MRI results are good news for a Warriors team that was also without Andre Iguodala (knee) on Tuesday. 

    And while Pachulia may only be averaging 6.1 points and 4.3 rebounds in the playoffs, he's been a key piece of Golden State's lockdown defense. 

    To this point in the postseason, the Warriors have posted a stellar defensive rating of 90.9 with Pachulia on the floor. However, that mark has ballooned to 100.9 with him on the bench, according to NBA.com's stats database

    If Pachulia isn't able to suit up for Game 3, the Warriors will likely lean on JaVale McGee and David West to pick up some extra minutes with Draymond Green slotting in as a small-ball 5 on occasion. 