Mark Cuban Says He Would 'Love It' If LaVar Ball Came on Shark Tank

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban revealed Wednesday that he would love to have LaVar Ball on the ABC show Shark Tank in the future.

Cuban responded positively to the idea when asked about it on the Dan Patrick Show:

Cuban is part of a panel of investors that decides whether to invest in certain products, ideas or services pitched to them on Shark Tank.

Ball is the found of Big Baller Brand, and the face of the company is his son, 2017 NBA draft prospect, Lonzo Ball.

The elder Ball raised eyebrows when he insisted on co-licensing with Big Baller Brand being part of any potential merchandising deal for Lonzo.

That was part of the reason why Nike, Under Armour and Adidas all turned him down, according to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell.

Ball recently released a signature shoe called the ZO2 with a hefty price tag of $495. He also released sandals for $220, per Rovell.

Lonzo is widely expected to be one of the top picks in the 2017 NBA draft. The Boston Celtics won the No. 1 overall selection in Tuesday's lottery, while the Los Angeles Lakers came in at No. 2 and the Philadelphia 76ers nabbed the No. 3 pick.