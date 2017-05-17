Baylor Football Title IX Lawsuit Alleges Women Were Drugged, Gang Raped on Video

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

A former Baylor volleyball player who said she was gang raped by Baylor football players filed a Title IX lawsuit against the school Wednesday.

According to ESPN.com's Mark Schlabach, the woman said she was raped by at least four and as many as eight Baylor football players.

Per Jim Vertuno of the Associated Press, the latest Title IX lawsuit against Baylor alleges that football players made a 21-second gang rape video and staged dog fights.

According to KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas, the alleged rape occurred in February 2012.

The lawsuit states that Baylor "permitted a campus condition rife with sexual assault and completely lacking the basic standards of support for victims as required by federal and state law."

It is alleged in the lawsuit that football players engaged in gang rapes as bonding experiences after drugging women, and that there is at least one video of two female students being gang raped by football players.

Baylor released a statement Wednesday in response to the lawsuit, as provided by Phillip Ericksen of the Waco Tribune-Herald:

The plaintiff's lawyer, Muhammad Aziz, also commented on the decision to file the suit, per Ericksen:



"These girls affected by this are seeking their day in court. We thought about this a lot, and me and my client thought about it and discussed it. Eventually, we decided to proceed. Really, what we are seeking to enforce is just a safe education environment for the girls at the school."

Schlabach added that Baylor is facing seven Title IX lawsuits involving 15 women.

In November, Schlabach and Paula Lavigne reported that Baylor issued a statement regarding an alleged gang rape, reportedly involving a volleyball player.

According to the statement, some athletic department officials and coaches were told about the allegation but didn't report it to judicial affairs, though the coaches refuted this.

Baylor head football coach Art Briles was fired in the wake of the sexual assault allegations against football players last year, while school president Ken Starr and athletic director Ian McCaw left their positions as well.