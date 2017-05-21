Tye Dillinger Beats Aiden English at WWE Backlash 2017 Kickoff Match

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Tye Dillinger picked up the first main roster pay-per-view win of his career Sunday, as he defeated Aiden English at WWE Backlash.

Dillinger used the Tye Breaker in order to secure the win, per WWE:

Following WrestleMania 33, Dillinger received the call from NXT and made his debut as part of the SmackDown Live roster.

He immediately received a strong reaction and plenty of crowd support with the WWE Universe chanting "10" at The Perfect 10.

Dillinger has faced and defeated some of SmackDown's lower-card talent over the past several weeks, with English being his primary foe.

After Dillinger beat English for the second time on SmackDown Live, the former Vaudevillain appeared to have a breakdown that resulted in him crying in the ring and backstage.

English wanted revenge for Dillinger causing him to lose his cool, and he received an opportunity to get precisely that by being placed in a Kickoff match against his rival.

While English was initially a singles competitor in NXT, he achieved his greatest success when he teamed up with Simon Gotch to form The Vaudevillains.

English and Gotch won the NXT Tag Team Championships and were called up to the main roster, but they floundered shortly thereafter until Gotch was recently released from the company.

Dillinger was spinning his tires in NXT until finally coming up with the Perfect 10 gimmick and getting the fans behind him.

During the final few months of his NXT run, he became one of the brand's most popular Superstars, which was punctuated by his No. 10 entry into the Royal Rumble.

Dillinger has a marketable character that could be beneficial to him and WWE as a whole, but he is still waiting for his chance to move up the pecking order.

After picking up a victory over English at Backlash, the door may be open for Dillinger to truly become a player on SmackDown Live.

