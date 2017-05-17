Tom Brady Suffered Concussion During 2016-17 Season, Says Wife Gisele Bundchen

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, said Wednesday that her husband suffered a concussion last season.

Gisele revealed the news in an interview with Charlie Rose on CBS This Morning:

Brady didn't miss any games due to injury last season.

According to David P. Woods of The Score, the Patriots have not listed Brady on the injury report with a concussion over the past four seasons.

ESPN's Bomani Jones offered some perspective with regard to Gisele labeling whatever Brady was dealing with as a concussion:

The 12-time Pro Bowler sat out the first four games of 2016 due to a suspension stemming from Deflategate before going on to post an 11-1 regular-season record and lead the Pats to a win over the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl.

Despite the concussion, Gisele told Rose that Brady's transition to a plant-based diet has made him feel better physically, per CBS News:

The 39-year-old veteran showed no signs of slowing down last season, throwing for 3,554 yards, 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions during the regular season.

Brady has not missed a game due to injury since 2008, when he was forced to sit out 15 contests after tearing his ACL and MCL in the season opener.