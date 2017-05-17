Juventus vs. Lazio: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for 2017 Coppa Italia Final

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Juventus have the chance to secure the first trophy of a potential treble on Wednesday, as they take on Lazio in the Coppa Italia final at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Bianconeri are on the brink of another Serie A title after a memorable 2016-17 campaign, and they'll take on Real Madrid in the final of the UEFA Champions League next month. But Massimiliano Allegri and his players will be focusing on winning this prize first and foremost.

Lazio have the potential to spoil the party, though. Simone Inzaghi's side are finishing the campaign with a flourish and played superbly over two legs to eliminate rivals Roma in the semi-final. They are the underdogs but boast the talent to cause any side problems.

Here are the key details for where you can catch the climax to the competition and the latest team news for each side.

Date: Wednesday, May 17

Time: 8 p.m. (BST), 3 p.m. (ET), 9 p.m. (Local)

TV Info: Sky Sports 4 (UK), GOLTV (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK)

Team News

As noted by Richard Thomas of The Independent, Allegri has said he has doubts over whether Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala will be able to feature due to injury. Andrea Barzagli and Dani Alves were also noted as possible absentees.

Per Transfermarkt, Lazio's Jordan Lukaku and Marco Parolo both have knocks and are doubts for the game. Goalkeeper Federico Marchetti is unlikely to return to full fitness until next season.

Preview

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Although the priority for Juventus at this stage of the campaign will be adding the Champions League to their domestic dominance, a win in Wednesday's encounter can help build confidence ahead of their big date in Cardiff against Madrid.

It's a competition Juve have a proud recent record in, too, as they chase a 12th win overall and a third in succession.

You'd expect them to get over the line. This season the Bianconeri have excelled in the biggest games, with the experience of men like Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci ensuring the team is cohesive. Juve also have the stardust of Gonzalo Higuain up top.

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Over two legs in the semi-final, Higuain scored three times against former club Napoli to help the Italian champions through to this stage.

Per Squawka Football, he's the man Lazio need to watch:

The Biancocelesti have weapons, though. Under Inzaghi, the team has played with a tremendous authority and flexibility, moving up the Serie A standings and into fourth spot.

Although there have been many standout performers for Lazio lately—Stefan de Vrij, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile to name a few—it's Keita Balde Diao who has caught fire at the perfect time for Lazio.

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

In his last four Serie A games, the Senegal international has seven goals and one assist.

As this graphic from WhoScored.com illustrates, Diao has been ruthless in front of goal so far this season:

If Lazio are going to trouble Juventus, you sense their in-form forward will have a big role to play. His searing pace and powerful running is capable of turning the Bianconceri defence and should provide an outlet when the capital club do eventually come under heavy pressure.

Given they play their home matches at the Olimpico, Lazio will also be familiar with their surroundings, and you suspect they will look to follow the blueprint adhered to by Roma in this stadium on Sunday, when they got the better of Juventus 3-1 in a thrilling game.

However, when the pressure really bites, that's when the Bianconeri players have shown their best in the 2016-17 season. That winning mentality and added quality will eventually see them edge an entertaining final.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Lazio