Tottenham Transfer News: Dani Alves Discussion Reported, Latest Spurs Rumours

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly make a summer move for Juventus right-back Dani Alves.

According to Duncan Castles of Yahoo, Spurs are keen to get the veteran Brazilian on board and are ready to fight Manchester City for his signature.

"The proposed move signals a significant departure from the Premier League club's longstanding policy of recruiting younger footballers on relatively inexpensive salaries but would serve to rebalance a squad that has come up short in the pursuit of consecutive English titles," added Castles.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

