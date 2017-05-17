Manchester United Transfer News: Michael Keane to Re-Sign for £25M, Top Rumours

Mark Robinson/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly set to secure the signing of Michael Keane from Burnley this summer in a £25 million transfer.

According to Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail, the Red Devils have won the race for the England international, who left Old Trafford in 2015 to join the Clarets.

In the piece it's added United included a 25 per cent sell-on clause when they sold the centre-back, meaning "they will have to pay less for Keane than any of their rivals."

As reported by David McDonnell of the Daily Mirror, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have also been linked with a move for the 24-year-old.

Burnley have impressed on their return to the top flight, preserving their Premier League status for next term with time to spare. The work done by Keane at the base of the team has been central to their strong campaign.

Commentator Ian Darke watched the former United man recently and was struck by the way he led the Burnley defence:

It's no shock some of the top teams in the Premier League have been linked with a move for Keane.

Primarily, he's a tremendous natural defender. The Burnley man is aggressive in the air, loves a tackle and is watchful in the way he tracks runs. As he's matured in the Premier League, Keane has also showed blossoming signs of leadership.

What will also catch the eye of some is Keane's composure in possession. For a team like United, who will have a large portion of the ball in most games they play, that ability to distribute is key.

Per football writer Adam Hurrey, he showcased his quality at the highest level on his England debut too:

In the piece, it's noted Keane's arrival would potentially push Chris Smalling closer to the Old Trafford exit door, as he's struggled to find form under Mourinho.

"Smalling has grown disillusioned at United this season after being singled out in public on several occasions by his manager for not making more of an effort to play when he was injured," noted Wheeler.

Under Mourinho's predecessor, Louis van Gaal, Smalling excelled and was the defensive linchpin of the team. But the England man has struggled to adapt to a different management style; sports journalist Liam Canning is not a fan:

Keane would also have to adapt to a completely new way of playing if he was to move to Old Trafford. There'll be an onus on United to be more expansive, meaning his game will be more about stopping counter-attacks and one-on-one battles instead of defending his 18-yard box in a tight back four.

Still, the signs are Keane can adapt. The centre-back is dynamic, astute and aggressive in his play, making him a potentially excellent long-term partner for Eric Bailly.