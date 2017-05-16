Lonzo Ball Will Only Work Out for Lakers Before NBA Draft, Says Father LaVar

Young Kwak/Associated Press

Lonzo Ball may only work out for one team prior to this year's NBA draft.

"That's all we working out for is the Lakers," said Lonzo's father, LaVar, per Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation. "Just the Lakers. There's nobody else that we need to work out for."

A source previously told ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne that Ball may choose to only work out for the Los Angeles Lakers: "We will make that decision closer to June."

The source added that the Lakers are their "desired destination."

The Lakers will select second overall following Tuesday's NBA draft lottery.

Shelburne reported the Lakers will look at a number of other players before the draft, including Markelle Fultz, Josh Jackson, Jayson Tatum and De'Aaron Fox.

Shelburne tweeted a number of players are fits for the Lakers roster:

To be sure, Ball makes plenty of sense for Los Angeles at No. 2. He's among the best talents in this year's class, and he'd be a huge hit for the franchise in terms of public relations. Ball is a native of Chino Hills, California, and played for the nearby UCLA Bruins.

As if fans haven't already grown tired of LaVar Ball, he could potentially be a daily fixture on sports debate shows should Lonzo land in L.A.

While the Lakers front office likely won't tip its hand before the draft, Sports Illustrated's Jake Fischer reported teams are "evaluating trade packages" for Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell. At the very least, a consensus appears to be growing that Los Angeles will look to strengthen its backcourt in June.

Unless he receives a firm commitment from the Lakers, Ball would be wise to work out for a few teams in the lottery should his NBA career lie outside the City of Angels.