2017 NBA Mock Draft: Updated 1st-Round Predictions After Lottery

Jennifer Pottheiser/Getty Images

The 2017 NBA draft lottery was held on Tuesday night, locking in the order for the draft that will be held on June 22.

The Boston Celtics, who own the Brooklyn Nets' first-round selection, were the big winners after they landed the No. 1 overall selection—a remarkable feat for a team still alive in the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Lakers took the No. 2 selection, while the Philadelphia 76ers rounded out the top three. Their No. 3 selection originally belonged to the Sacramento Kings, but due to a previous trade, Philly held the right to swap picks with Sacramento, who ended up with the 76ers' original pick at No. 5.

Based on the lottery results, here's a first look at how the first round of the 2017 NBA draft could play out in June:

NBA Mock Draft Pick Team Player Pos School 1 Celtics Markelle Fultz PG Washington 2 Lakers Lonzo Ball PG UCLA 3 76ers Josh Jackson SF Kansas 4 Suns Jayson Tatum SF Duke 5 Kings Dennis Smith PG N.C. State 6 Magic Malik Monk SG/PG Kentucky 7 Timberwolves Jonathan Isaac SF Florida State 8 Knicks De'Aaron Fox PG Kentucky 9 Mavericks Frank Ntilikina PG France 10 Kings Zach Collins C Gonzaga 11 Hornets Lauri Markkanen PF/C Arizona 12 Pistons John Collins PF Wake Forest 13 Nuggets OG Anunoby SF Indiana 14 Heat Luke Kennard SG Duke 15 Trail Blazers Justin Jackson SF North Carolina 16 Bulls Jarrett Allen C Texas 17 Bucks Terrance Ferguson SG Australia 18 Pacers Hamidou Diallo SG Kentucky 19 Hawks Ike Anigbogu C UCLA 20 Trail Blazers TJ Leaf PF UCLA 21 Thunder Ivan Rabb PF California 22 Nets Donovan Mitchell SG Louisville 23 Raptors Justin Patton C Creighton 24 Jazz Jonathan Jeanne C France 25 Magic Harry Giles PF Duke 26 Trail Blazers Isaiah Hartenstein PF Germany 27 Nets D.J. Wilson PF Michigan 28 Lakers Semi Ojeleye PF SMU 29 Spurs Caleb Swanigan PF Purdue 30 Jazz Jawun Evans PG Oklahoma State

1. Boston Celtics: Markelle Fultz

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Celtics are in a unique situation; they own the No. 1 overall pick but also have a team on the verge of championship contention.

Boston could take the best available player, knowing that a young star might remain with the team long past their current window of opportunity.

However, the Celtics may also try to take advantage of the opportunity to add a player who better fits on the current roster and could push them over the top immediately.

Washington point guard Markelle Fultz wouldn't be the best fit in the short term, but he could be the best option for the Celtics if they choose to simply take the best available player.

The 18-year-old could serve as a backup to Isaiah Thomas, who is set to hit the free-agent market after the 2017-18 season. Thomas is nearly a decade older than Fultz, so Boston could then let him leave and use that money to sign another veteran to play alongside the teenager.

Of course, by the time the draft rolls around, Boston may not even own this pick. ESPN.com's Chad Ford suggested the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls as teams who could send Boston significant packages to move up to No. 1.

3. Philadelphia 76ers: Josh Jackson

James Crisp/Associated Press

The 76ers are likely one of the few teams to be extremely disappointed by landing the No. 3 pick.

Philadelphia likely would have jumped at the chance to grab either Fultz or Lonzo Ball if it landed in the top two, but it will likely miss out on both now.

Additionally, the team could have added another pick if L.A.'s selection fell outside to the top three, due to a previous trade. Since the Lakers landed the No. 2 selection, Philadelphia will now own their 2018 draft pick instead.

Philly has a number of potential options at No. 3, but Kansas' Josh Jackson stands out as an ideal fit.

In order for the 76ers to take the next step in the rebuilding process, they need to add another scoring threat on the wing, and Jackson has the potential to fill that role.

Jackson, 20, is one of the elite athletes in this year's draft class and has the potential to develop into a dangerous scoring threat in the league.

His jump shot is still a work in progress, but the 76ers have been patient in developing young players and would likely be willing to gamble on his elite upside and put up with some early growing pains.

6. Orlando Magic: Malik Monk

James Crisp/Associated Press

It's tough to predict what the Orlando Magic will do since they don't even have a front office in place yet. But Malik Monk's versatility should draw interest from whomever is calling the shots in Orlando.

Monk has the skill set to play point guard for some organizations, but Orlando has Elfrid Payton, who closed out the season on a high note. Due to the 19-year-old's jump shot, however, he could also play shooting guard for a team like the Magic with a point guard already in place.

As a freshman at Kentucky, Monk shot nearly 40 percent from three-point range and averaged 2.7 three-pointers per game.

Orlando ranked 25th in the league in three-pointers made this past season, so a three-point weapon like Monk would be a welcome addition to the Magic backcourt.

Due to his versatility, this would also give Orlando some flexibility moving forward. If they ever decided to move on from Payton, they could trade him and still have a viable starting point guard on the roster.