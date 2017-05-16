Mike Brown Almost Arrested Before Spurs vs. Warriors, Blames Gregg Popovich

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors coach Mike Brown—who is filling in for Steve Kerr—said he was almost arrested Tuesday on his way to Oracle Arena for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Apparently his counterpart, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, had a hand in it and was quite amused with the proceedings. Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News passed along Brown's story to reporters:

Slater also shared Popovich's amused response to the situation:

Now that Brown has reached the arena and wasn't arrested, he will look to lead his team to a 2-0 lead in the series. Golden State won the first contest 113-111 with a late comeback after Spurs star Kawhi Leonard went down with an injury.

The Spurs confirmed Jonathon Simmons will start for Leonard in Tuesday's contest.