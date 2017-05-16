Mike Brown Almost Arrested Before Spurs vs. Warriors, Blames Gregg Popovich

Mike Brown Almost Arrested Before Spurs vs. Warriors, Blames Gregg PopovichMay 16, 2017
Golden State Warriors coach Mike Brown—who is filling in for Steve Kerr—said he was almost arrested Tuesday on his way to Oracle Arena for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.
Apparently his counterpart, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, had a hand in it and was quite amused with the proceedings. Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News passed along Brown's story to reporters:
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Mike Brown was almost arrested on his way to arena thanks to Gregg Popovich and the Spurs. He tells the story https://t.co/Bvf59BkMbs5/16/2017, 11:25:16 PM
Slater also shared Popovich's amused response to the situation:
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gregg Popovich shares his side of Mike Brown pregame story: "It was so funny" https://t.co/38Gae43WlA5/16/2017, 11:51:09 PM
Now that Brown has reached the arena and wasn't arrested, he will look to lead his team to a 2-0 lead in the series. Golden State won the first contest 113-111 with a late comeback after Spurs star Kawhi Leonard went down with an injury.
The Spurs confirmed Jonathon Simmons will start for Leonard in Tuesday's contest.