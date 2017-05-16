    Mike Brown Almost Arrested Before Spurs vs. Warriors, Blames Gregg Popovich

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - MAY 14: Assistant coach Mike Brown of the Golden State Warriors talks with the press after the game against the San Antonio Spurs during Game One of the Western Conference Finals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on May 14, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors coach Mike Brown—who is filling in for Steve Kerr—said he was almost arrested Tuesday on his way to Oracle Arena for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

    Apparently his counterpart, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, had a hand in it and was quite amused with the proceedings. Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News passed along Brown's story to reporters:

    Slater also shared Popovich's amused response to the situation:

    Now that Brown has reached the arena and wasn't arrested, he will look to lead his team to a 2-0 lead in the series. Golden State won the first contest 113-111 with a late comeback after Spurs star Kawhi Leonard went down with an injury.

    The Spurs confirmed Jonathon Simmons will start for Leonard in Tuesday's contest.