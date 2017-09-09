Carlos Gomez Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Yankees

R. Yeatts/Getty Images

Texas Rangers outfielder Carlos Gomez left Saturday's game against the New York Yankees after rolling his right ankle while attempting to run out of the batter's box, according to the team's executive vice president of communications, John Blake, who added that Gomez is undergoing further testing.

Gomez, 31, has had a tough season. A hamstring injury he suffered trying to avoid a bat while running to home plate cost him a chunk of the season earlier in the year.

Losing him is still a major blow for the Rangers, though. He was excellent after joining the team in 2016, hitting .284 with eight homers and 24 RBI in 33 games down the stretch. He's been more up and down this year, hitting .251 with 17 homers and 49 RBI, though he's still a valuable asset.

For a Rangers team that got off to a slow start in 2017 and finds itself battling to gain traction in the AL West, another injury to a key player won't be easy to overcome. The club has options to replace Gomez in centerfield, though.

The team will likely move Drew Robinson to left field and slide Delino DeShields to center while Gomez is out of action.