    Carlos Gomez Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Yankees

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2017

    ARLINGTON, TX - MAY 11: Carlos Gomez #14 of the Texas Rangers hits in the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Globe Life Park in Arlington on May 11, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Rick Yeatts/Getty Images)
    R. Yeatts/Getty Images

    Texas Rangers outfielder Carlos Gomez left Saturday's game against the New York Yankees after rolling his right ankle while attempting to run out of the batter's box, according to the team's executive vice president of communications, John Blake, who added that Gomez is undergoing further testing.

    Gomez, 31, has had a tough season. A hamstring injury he suffered trying to avoid a bat while running to home plate cost him a chunk of the season earlier in the year.

    Losing him is still a major blow for the Rangers, though. He was excellent after joining the team in 2016, hitting .284 with eight homers and 24 RBI in 33 games down the stretch. He's been more up and down this year, hitting .251 with 17 homers and 49 RBI, though he's still a valuable asset.

    For a Rangers team that got off to a slow start in 2017 and finds itself battling to gain traction in the AL West, another injury to a key player won't be easy to overcome. The club has options to replace Gomez in centerfield, though.

    The team will likely move Drew Robinson to left field and slide Delino DeShields to center while Gomez is out of action.

