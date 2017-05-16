Conor McGregor Turned Down Role in New Movie 'King Arthur,' Says Guy Ritchie

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

If director Guy Ritchie had his way, UFC star Conor McGregor would have been in his new King Arthur movie.

On Sunday, Aoife Bannon of the Irish Sun reported Ritchie offered McGregor a role in the film, but the fighter couldn't take it because he was training.

McGregor wasn't in the recently released film, but he still had an influence.

"Preparing for the action scenes [in King Arthur], we watched a lot of McGregor, fight footage because his style was what we were after," Ritchie said, per Bannon. "That very intense, singular, lightning-fast, juggernaut trademark technique was perfect, and we modeled Arthur's physicality on that."

Ritchie even compared McGregor to actor Jason Statham and said the fighter "could clean up in Hollywood."

According to TMZ Sports, McGregor was training for his UFC 194 fight against Jose Aldo when asked about the potential role. TMZ Sports noted McGregor has been asked a number of times to take movie roles but said he will only do so for the right payday.