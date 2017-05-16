Luke Rockhold Responds to Dana White, Says 'Think Before You Run Your Mouth'

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Luke Rockhold escalated his disagreement with Dana White on Tuesday, telling the UFC president to "Think before you run your mouth" on Twitter.

The comments are in response to White's pushback against Rockhold's suggestion the UFC shouldn't be putting together matchups like Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping at the expense of top contenders.

White seemed none too pleased with Rockhold for expressing that opinion.

"There's a lot of guys talking about 'deserve'—nobody deserves anything," White said at the UFC 211 post-fight press conference, per Damon Martin of Fox Sports. "You've got to earn it here. You've got [Luke] Rockhold screaming right now, 'I deserve this.' You just got knocked out in the first round. You've got to come back and earn it."

He continued: "The guy just got knocked out in the first round by Bisping, and he thinks he deserves this and he deserves that. You earn it. You want to come back and you want to fight for the title? Get back in here and earn it. That's it."

Rockhold last fought in that knockout loss to Bisping at UFC 199 on June 4, and he has dealt with injuries in the interim. Since taking the middleweight title from Rockhold, Bisping has faced Dan Henderson at UFC 204 and was in line to take on St-Pierre before the bout was cancelled. Bisping will now face Yoel Romero.

Rockhold expressed his displeasure regarding Bisping's bout with St-Pierre on The MMA Hour before the fight was called off.

"If they're not putting an interim title on the line or if they’re not making Bisping fight a contender, I'm not fighting anybody," he said, per . "And so should the rest of the division, too. What’s the point? Without me, [Gegard] Mousasi, Yoel, and [Robert] Whittaker? I think everyone should just stand their ground and say f--k you. Put a title on the line or else, f--k, you don't even have a division."

As Mindenhall pointed out, Rockhold has only lost once in the last four years. GSP hasn't fought since November 2013 at UFC 167, where he beat Johny Hendricks by split decision.