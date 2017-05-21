Indy 500 Qualifying 2017: Start Time, TV Schedule and Pole Predictions

Robert Laberge/Getty Images

Prior to the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28, the top drivers in the IndyCar Series will vie to start on pole during Sunday's qualifying.

Saturday's first round of qualifying decided the Fast 9, and those drivers will have an opportunity to claim the No. 1 starting position after spots No. 10 through No. 33 get decided earlier in the day.

Here is a look at Sunday's qualifying schedule to be aired on ABC, along with predictions for which drivers will start the Greatest Spectacle in Racing on the front row.

2017 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Schedule Time (ET) Event 2:45 p.m. Qualifying to determine 10-33 5 p.m. Qualifying to determine 1-9 IndyCar.com

Indy 500 Front Row Predictions

Pole: Scott Dixon

Few current drivers have enjoyed as much Indianapolis 500 success over the years as New Zealand's Scott Dixon.

According to CGR IndyCar, Dixon's stats in 14 career Indy 500 starts leap off the page:

Dixon won the race in 2008, and in 2015, he started on pole before coming through with a fourth-place finish.

Of the past seven Indianapolis 500 pole sitters, Dixon's fourth-place result leads the pack.

In addition to his Indy 500 accolades, Dixon is enjoying a strong 2017 IndyCar season thus far, as he is second in the standings behind only Simon Pagenaud.

Dixon has finished inside the top five in every race so far in 2017, and his impressive form suggests he will be the driver to beat in Fast 9 qualifying.

No. 2: Will Power

Will Power is enjoying another excellent IndyCar season, especially when it comes to his qualifying runs.

The Aussie has captured three poles in five races thus far, and he has put himself in position to potentially nab another after qualifying among the Fast 9 on Saturday.

Power is also hitting his stride on race day after what was a somewhat disappointing start to his 2017 season.

He finished outside the top 10 in each of his first three starts, but Power bounced back to finish second at Phoenix before winning the Indianapolis Grand Prix.

Power has yet to win an Indianapolis 500, but he has finished fourth or better in the points standings in each of the past seven seasons.

Even if Power doesn't quite capture the pole, he figures to be near the top and in the mix to add the biggest missing ingredient to his resume by winning the Indy 500.

No. 3: Alexander Rossi

One year after shocking the racing world by winning the Indianapolis 500, Alexander Rossi has put himself in position to potentially win the pole.

While Rossi has never captured an IndyCar pole, he seems to have Indianapolis Motor Speedway down pat based on his performance last year and his Saturday qualifying run.

Rossi is also hitting his stride with top-10 finishes in two of his past three races. That includes an eighth-place result in last week's Indianapolis Grand Prix.

While Rossi doesn't have the luxury of sneaking up on anyone this year after coming from out of nowhere to win in 2016, he has plenty working in his favor.

His Andretti Herta Autosport car has been consistently fast, and it should be enough to push him into the front row.