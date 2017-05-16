Braun Strowman Reportedly Likely to Return from Elbow Injury at SummerSlam

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Despite WWE announcing that Braun Strowman is expected to miss six months of action, a report released Tuesday suggests he could be back in the ring much sooner.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com), the six-month timetable is reportedly exaggerated, and Strowman is expected to compete at SummerSlam in August.

WWE revealed Monday that Strowman underwent surgery to repair a shattered elbow, and also reported that he would be on the shelf for six months.

The Monster Among Men took part in an injury angle on the May 8 episode of Raw, as Roman Reigns rammed him into the ring post and attacked him with a steel chair.

Meltzer reported that Strowman was originally supposed to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at Great Balls of Fire in July.

Instead, he expects Lesnar to take on either Seth Rollins or Finn Balor before defending against Strowman at SummerSlam.

Strowman has been pushed as one of Raw's top heels and scored a victory over Reigns at WWE Payback.

With Strowman out of action, Reigns, Rollins, Balor, Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe will compete in a Fatal 5-Way at Extreme Rules to determine Lesnar's next opponent.

