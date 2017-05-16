Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators: Odds, Analysis, NHL Playoff Betting Pick

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The Nashville Predators will look to retake the series lead in the Western Conference Final and remain perfect at home in the playoffs when they host the Anaheim Ducks as favorites for Game 3 on Tuesday.

The Predators are 5-0 at home so far in the postseason and will try to bounce back from a 5-3 loss in Game 2 at Anaheim after taking an early 2-1 lead following the first period.

Betting line: The Predators opened as -150 favorites (wager $150 to win $100); the total is at five goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NHL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 3.4-2.4, Predators (NHL picks on every game)

Why the Ducks can pay on the NHL lines

The Ducks were outstanding in the second and third periods of Game 2, outscoring Nashville 4-1 and totaling the most goals against goaltender Pekka Rinne in the playoffs.

Rinne made only 22 saves, facing less shots than Anaheim counterpart John Gibson for the second straight game.

Gibson was great again between the pipes as well, following up his postseason-best 43-save effort with 30 more in Game 2.

Physically, no other team left in the playoffs can match up with the Ducks, who simply need to play smart and continue wearing down their opponent in this series.

Why the Predators can pay on the NHL lines

The Predators are the lone team remaining in the playoffs without a loss on home ice, and their fans should give them a huge boost in Game 3.

While Rinne surrendered four goals in Game 2, his teammates know he is much better than that and will rebound with the crowd on his side.

The Finn has allowed only one goal in four of five home games so far and has given up more than two just twice this postseason.

Nashville simply needs to forget about Game 2 and concentrate on putting pressure on Anaheim with another victory here.

Smart betting pick

The Ducks have lost their last two road games at Bridgestone Arena by a combined score of 8-1, including a 5-0 blowout last November 12 in their lone trip there during the regular season.

Anaheim has played well away from home in the playoffs this year with a 4-1 mark, but it will be much more difficult to win at Nashville.

The best the Ducks can hope for is a split heading home for Game 5, with a win in Game 3 more unlikely. Bet the Preds at online sports betting sites to take a 2-1 series lead.

NHL betting trends

Anaheim is 13-4 in its last 17 games.

Anaheim is 5-1 in its last six games on the road.

Nashville is 9-3 in its last 12 games.

All NHL lines and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.