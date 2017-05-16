Neymar Suggests Playing Alongside Lionel Messi Will Keep Him at Barcelona

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Neymar has suggested he's not interested in leaving the Catalans during the summer transfer window, saying he "wants to play with the best players in the world" before adding current team-mate Lionel Messi is that player.

The Brazilian made the comments during an interview with France Football (h/t Sport), of which parts have already been released:

"All I want to do is play with the best players in the world—and the best of all is Leo Messi.



"It has been a great season for me. I even think I have had my best season since I arrived here. I do not know if I have reached a new level, it is hard to have that judgement when you are on the pitch."



Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Neymar has been linked with a move away from the club for years, despite repeatedly expressing his commitment to Barcelona.

He renewed his contract earlier this season and told beIN Sports (h/t James Walters of the Daily Star) he thought it sent a clear signal regarding his intention to stay. Despite that, Sport (h/t Walters) reported Manchester United are willing to trigger his buyout clause.

Most of the rumours are based on the 25-year-old's role at the club, and the fact he's often the least heralded player of the three main attackers, behind Messi and Luis Suarez. The two have outscored Neymar by a huge margin this season―per WhoScored.com, Suarez has more than double the amount of La Liga goals, and Messi nearly triple.

These latest comments indicate Neymar doesn't have an issue with his role at all, however―in fact, he's glad he gets to play with such talented team-mates and be part of an attacking trident for the ages.