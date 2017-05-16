Philippe Coutinho Reportedly Not Wanted by Barcelona Amid Liverpool Exit Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The entourage of Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is reportedly working on a transfer move to Barcelona for the Brazilian, but the Catalan giants are not interested in adding the former Inter Milan man.

That's according to Guillem Balague of Sky Sports, who reported the news in response to recurring questions regarding Coutinho's future:

"This has turned into a weekly question. His entourage is clearly working to move him to the Nou Camp. There are different reasons why Barca will not go for him.

"One is the cost and the other is they think he's a forward rather than a midfielder. And of course they are completely sorted in attack."

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Barcelona for some time now, in large part due to his close friendship with Neymar. The latter has dropped numerous hints he'd love to unite with Coutinho in Spain, per MailOnline's Joe Strange.

Coutinho is arguably Liverpool's most pivotal player, as the team often depends on his creative flashes. He scores frequently, but the way he creates chances in the attacking third is far more important to the Reds.

At the Camp Nou, his impact would likely be a lot smaller. Barcelona already feature three of the world's best attackers in Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, and Coutinho would not be a perfect fit for their midfield unit.

The Catalans are expected to spend big in the summer, and they might not have the budget to add someone of Coutinho's caliber on top of the players they'll likely chase. Add to that Liverpool's unwillingness to sell, and a move seems unlikely.