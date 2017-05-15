Isaiah Thomas, Kelly Olynyk Talk Celtics' Game 7 Win vs. Wizards in NBA Playoffs

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals Monday with a 115-105 victory over the Washington Wizards in Game 7 of their second-round series.

Isaiah Thomas starred with 29 points and 12 assists, but he received critical support from Kelly Olynyk in the form of 26 points, five rebounds and four assists. Olynyk scored 14 points and shot 5-of-6 from the floor in the fourth quarter.

The clutch big man offered his thoughts on winning in front of the fans at TD Garden, per NBA TV:

As for Thomas, he reflected on motivation from a past Celtics-Cleveland Cavaliers matchup, per Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated:

Thomas will now get the opportunity to make his own mark in a high-stakes showdown between Cleveland and Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals. The series starts Wednesday, and the Celtics will enjoy home-court advantage after a formidable regular season.

Still, Cleveland is the defending champion and features one of the greatest players of all time in LeBron James. What's more, the Cavaliers are rested (their last game was Sunday, May 7) and haven't lost a single game during the playoffs.

Cleveland won three of the four matchups during the regular season and steamrolled the Celtics in Boston 114-91 on April 5. The Celtics defense that allowed 38 points to Bradley Beal Monday and 36 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to James in that last meeting must play better to have a chance at shocking the defending champs and earning a trip to the Finals.

But for now, Boston can enjoy its Game 7 victory over the Wizards.