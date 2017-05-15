Dean Ambrose vs. Miz's Best Stipulations for WWE Extreme Rules 2017

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

On Monday's episode of WWE Raw, Dean Ambrose retained the Intercontinental Championship after he was disqualified for a low blow against The Miz.

Raw general manager Kurt Angle announced that Miz would get his rematch for the IC title at Extreme Rules, but no official stipulation was announced despite strong hints being planted that it will have some form of caveat.

Here are the best stipulations for the championship match at the 2017 edition of Extreme Rules.

Cage Match

Ambrose and Miz feuded during their time on SmackDown Live, and the animosity has transitioned to the Raw brand. Another element to their battles that is also a factor on the red brand is Miz's wife, Maryse.

One way to keep Maryse out of the equation is a classic cage match.

Ambrose has the hardcore style and brutal edge that make cage matches entertaining, and Miz has the prototypical heel character to make the stipulation work. While there is always a chance someone gets involved in the cage match despite everyone saying it will eliminate interference, the effort to even the odds is what the feud needs.

Add in the fact that both men will still be able to bring weapons into the mix thanks to Maryse inevitably throwing them over the top or through the door, and this stipulation could be the hardcore bout the WWE Universe wants to see.

2-out-of-3 Falls

Whether you like Miz or not, he is one of the best heels in WWE today, and he shouldn't come out of the Extreme Rules match looking weak, regardless of the outcome.

Putting Ambrose and Miz in a matchup with a 2-out-of-3 Falls stipulation would allow both men to earn a victory before one walks away with the IC title. This would be the best option if Miz is the man who will walk away with the championship.

Ambrose is one of the best all-around talents on the WWE roster, but he doesn't need the intercontinental title. On the other hand, Miz is a delusional heel who would greatly benefit from holding a secondary belt on Raw.

Ambrose making Miz tap out only to have Maryse cost him two straight fluke pinfalls would be the perfect storytelling in this feud. It would allow Miz to walk out of Extreme Rules with the title and allow Ambrose to look like he was cheated.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).