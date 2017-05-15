Former USWNT Star Abby Wambach Marries Blogger Glennon Doyle Melton

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Former United States women's national team star Abby Wambach married Glennon Doyle Melton over the weekend, the Daily Mail reported Monday.

Wambach shared two photos on Instagram Sunday commemorating the occasion:

Melton also posted a photo to her Instagram account:

Melton has built a large following through her blog, Momastery, and her memoir, Love Warrior, was a New York Times bestseller.

Melton and Wambach announced in February they were engaged. Melton had divorced her husband three months prior, and Wambach had ended her marriage to wife Sarah Huffman two months before the engagement.

Wambach officially retired from USWNT duty in the team's 1-0 defeat to China last December. She left the national team having scored more goals (184) than any other U.S. international. The 36-year-old helped the United States win gold medals at the 2004 and 2012 Summer Olympics and was a part of the World Cup-winning squad in 2015.