Braun Strowman Out 6 Months After Undergoing Elbow Surgery

Photo credit: WWE.com

Braun Strowman underwent surgery on his elbow Thursday and will be forced to miss up to six months of action, according to WWE.com.

The WWE star suffered an attack at the hands of Roman Reigns last Monday, which left him with an injured shoulder and a shattered elbow.

After Reigns attacked him in London, Strowman was immediately brought back to the United States and had the procedure in Birmingham, Alabama.

The feud between Strowman and Reigns has lasted for months and has been one of the biggest stories on WWE Raw. Not only have they battled in the ring—Strowman defeated Reigns at Payback—but Strowman was also responsible for a huge attack backstage on Reigns in April.

The assault ended with him flipping over an ambulance:

While Strowman's elbow injury puts a temporary halt on the storyline, the feud will likely reignite once he's back to 100 percent.