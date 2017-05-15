Phil Jackson Damaged Carmelo Anthony's Trade Stock, According to NBA Execs

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

As New York Knicks team president Phil Jackson continues to publicly push Carmelo Anthony to waive his no-trade clause, he is also reportedly damaging his All-Star's trade value around the league.

"Phil made a statement basically that Carmelo's a losing type of player. Well, if he's a loser for the Knicks, he's going to be a winner someplace else? That obviously didn't help," an Eastern Conference executive told Fred Kerber of the New York Post.

Another executive said Jackson's public comments have harmed Anthony's trade value "tremendously."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.