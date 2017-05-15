Cleveland Cavaliers Announce Goodyear for Their Jersey Logo for 2017-18 Season

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers officially announced Goodyear as their jersey partner beginning in the 2017-18 season Monday.

"This partnership had to be something that our entire franchise, and specifically our team, believed in and can now be inspired by. Having the Wingfoot become part of the actual fabric of our identity does that," Cavaliers general manager David Griffin said in a statement. "The connection represents something deeper than basketball and is forged on a common platform to operate physically and culturally at the highest level. We can't imagine a more appropriate partner than Goodyear, and the team will have a unique depth of pride wearing the Wingfoot on the court as we compete."

Goodyear's famed "wingfoot" logo will appear in navy on the Cavs' road wine-and-gold uniforms and in wine on their home whites. Bloomberg's Scott Soshnick, who first broke the deal in February, reported the deal will be for three years and worth between $5-10 million per season.

Darren Rovell of ESPN shared an image of the logo placement:

The Cavaliers are one of at least six teams with a partnership deal for 2017-18. The NBA announced last April that corporate logos would be allowed on jerseys starting next season, which coincides with a new apparel agreement with Nike.

Retail replica jerseys sold to fans will not have the patch, which will be in the upper left quadrant above the city or team name.

Goodyear is based out of LeBron James' hometown of Akron, Ohio, and the four-time MVP said the agreement will carry special meaning to his community.

"Every Akron kid grew up seeing the Wingfoot in the sky on the blimp and feeling pride in our community," James said. "There is something special for me personally about having that logo on the Cavs uniform. Goodyear is also very supportive of the LeBron James Family Foundation. I can't imagine a better situation with our new Cavs jersey than bringing together Nike and Goodyear, two companies that mean a lot to me and my family."

Turner Sports, which owns Bleacher Report, will serve as Goodyear's media partner for the agreement. Turner will create branded content and advertising for the jersey patch.