Each NBA Lottery Team's Draft Whiteboard

13 of 13

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Draft pick: No. 14

Plan A: Trade up for Lauri Markkanen

The Miami Heat pick at No. 14, and Lauri Markkanen likely won't be there. It's worth exploring what it would take to trade up for him.

Markkanen, a 7-foot stretch big who shot 42.3 percent from three and holds his own guarding the perimeter, stands out as a perfect fit alongside Hassan Whiteside, who'd help hide his struggles in rim protection.

Plan B: Best player available, ignore power forward need

With Luke Babbitt and James Johnson entering free agency, the Heat have a need at power forward. Wake Forest's John Collins, Germany's Isaiah Hartenstein, Duke's Harry Giles, California's Ivan Rabb and UCLA's TJ Leaf will likely be available.

However, there could be better options still on the board at different positions. The Heat shouldn't pass on the talent for need. They should worry about filling the 4 spot in free agency and taking the best available player at No. 14.

B1. Donovan Mitchell (Louisville, SG, Sophomore)

Josh Richardson went backward and Dion Waiters is likely opting out. Even if Waiters returns, Mitchell gives Miami another source of scoring and shot-making.

B2. Justin Jackson (North Carolina, SF, Junior)

Wings are always in demand, and though Miami has Justise Winslow, it could try moving him to the 4 and playing Jackson at small forward. He just canned 105 threes as a junior.

B3. John Collins (Wake Forest, PF, Sophomore)

If Jackson and Mitchell are gone, Collins looks strong, athletic and skilled enough to justify best-player-available consideration at No. 14.

All stats courtesy of ESPN.com, Sports-Reference.com and RealGM.com.