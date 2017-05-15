Manchester City Transfer News: Yaya Toure Contract Talk Amid Latest Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly preparing to offer Yaya Toure a new contract, completing a remarkable turnaround for the Ivorian given he was widely expected to be moved on when Pep Guardiola took over as manager last summer.

Paul Hirst in The Times quoted City sources saying there is a "strong chance" the 34-year-old midfielder will be offered a one-year extension, with his current deal set to expire next month.

The Manchester Evening News' James Robson suggested the offer could be made this week, before City's final game of the season against Watford on Sunday:

Toure made only one appearance for City under Guardiola in the first few months of his tenure—against Steaua Bucharest in August in a UEFA Champions League play-off.

Per Hirst, the City manager then fell out with Toure's agent, Dimitri Seluk, and demanded an apology before he would let the former Ivory Coast international play again.

Toure returned to the side for his first Premier League appearance of the season against Crystal Palace in November and scored two goals.

He has since reached 23 league appearances for the season and his experience in the middle of the park has proved vital on occasion.

Yaya Toure: Premier League Stats at City Season Apps Mins Goals Assists 2016-17 20(3) 1803 4 - 2015-16 28(4) 2335 6 5 2014-15 27(2) 2357 10 1 2013-14 35 2927 20 9 2012-13 32 2830 6 5 2011-12 31(1) 2651 6 6 2010-11 35 2977 8 4 WhoScored.com

As noted by Hirst, Toure has shown much improvement throughout the campaign and seemingly responded to the need to impress Guardiola.

The Spanish manager sold Toure to City in 2010 when he was in charge at Barcelona and it was widely expected he would move him on from the Etihad Stadium as well.

However, Toure has seemingly done enough to earn himself an eighth season with City. He is no longer the prolific goalscorer he once was from midfield—he returned 20 league goals in 2013-14.

But he is a two-time Premier League winner and has recently shown a maturity that Guardiola needs in his relatively young squad.