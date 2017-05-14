Real Madrid Transfer News: Fresh Kylian Mbappe Rumours, Thibaut Courtois Latest

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

AS Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe is reportedly "waiting on a move to Real Madrid," forcing fellow suitors Manchester United to divert their attention elsewhere. Meanwhile, Thibaut Courtois has stressed his desire to remain at Chelsea.

MailOnline's Joe Bernstein reported the Red Devils will turn their efforts to recruiting FC Porto winger Yacine Brahimi after learning Mbappe has his heart set on a move to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The Monaco maestro is certain to be one of the most sought-after stars on the summer transfer market, and it seems Los Merengues hold an edge over their competition in terms of allure.

Real already have astute striking options in Karim Benzema and fringe figure Alvaro Morata, but Statman Dave recently attested to the elite addition they'd be making if they opted to invest in the talents of Mbappe this summer:

The UEFA Champions League finalists may struggle to convince Monaco to part ways with the 18-year-old, who has netted 25 goals in 41 appearances this season, his first as a recognised starter on the French Riviera.

Given his age, it may also serve Mbappe well to remain in a setting where he can bank on consistent starting football, according to Yahoo writer Andrew Gaffney:

Elsewhere, Real's hunt to replace incumbent goalkeeper Keylor Navas has come upon a new hurdle after Chelsea stopper Courtois restated his loyalty to the Blues following Friday's Premier League-sealing win at West Bromwich Albion.

The Belgium No. 1 has been touted as one of the names who could replace Navas this summer, but Metro's Louis Sealey provided quotes from Courtois after winning a second Premier League crown. When asked whether he expected to remain at Stamford Bridge in the face of speculation, he said: "Yes, of course. I am committed to Chelsea."

Courtois appears to be enjoying life at Chelsea under manager Antonio Conte, who will have a chance to clinch a maiden double in English football when his side face Arsenal in the FA Cup final on May 27.

At the Bernabeu, discontent has grown around Navas' potential as the club's long-term option in goal.

Courtois has proved himself to be something of a silverware magnet, per Kristof Terreur of Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws:

The former Atletico Madrid loanee—who helped Los Rojiblancos to a historic league win in 2014—is a highly valued member of Chelsea's squad, and it appears he's happy to remain in west London too.

Courtois is only at the beginning of what could be an extremely fruitful journey under the guidance of former Juventus and Italy boss Conte, with Real seemingly forced to look elsewhere in their efforts to find a new No. 1.