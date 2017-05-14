Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Manuel Lanzini and Riyad Mahrez

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

West Ham United have reportedly slapped a £30 million valuation on their star midfielder Manuel Lanzini, who is said to be a target for Arsenal.

According to Neil Moxley of the Sunday Mirror, the Hammers do not want to sell the 24-year-old in the summer after an impressive second season with the club. However, Moxey suggested the Gunners and Tottenham Hotspur have "made contact about Lanzini" while Liverpool are also interested.

"West Ham would be willing to offer him a new deal but would struggle to match what he'd get from his admirers in the top six, who are all willing to pay him well in excess of £100,000-a-week," the report continued.

Having spent last season on loan from Al Jazira, Lanzini was signed by West Ham in a permanent deal ahead of the current campaign. And in what's been a largely disappointing season for the Hammers, he's been impressive.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Lanzini has done his utmost to help fill the void left by the departure of Dimitri Payet in January. The West Ham No. 10 is a fantastic dribbler, can take possession in tight areas and is improving in his decision-making in the final third.

As noted by Paul Carr of ESPN, the West Ham man has a habit of netting in the biggest games for the Hammers, too:

Based on his intelligence in possession and technical quality, Lanzini would be a fascinating option for Arsenal. A manager like Arsene Wenger would feel as though there is plenty of talent for him to tap into and harness the flair the Argentine evidently possesses on a much more consistent basis.

At this stage of his career, a move to one of the three clubs aforementioned may be an attractive proposition for the player. However, as things stand, he'd struggle to get into the starting XI at any of those sides, including the Gunners. Staying at West Ham for a little longer would be the sensible choice.

Arsenal Target Riyad Mahrez, Ben Gibson

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

According to Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express, Arsenal will look to sign Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez and Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson in the summer.

The report suggested that Mahrez is valued at around £30 million by the Foxes, having struggled to recapture the form he showcased last season at the King Power Stadium. The Gunners would also reportedly be willing to part with £25 million to get Gibson.

"The Gunners want a striker, a winger, a central defender, a left-back and a goalkeeper after seeing their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League [evaporate]." added Fissler.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Mahrez, in particular, is a signing that would excite the Emirates Stadium regulars. Last season the Algerian was key to Leicester's shock title win, cutting in from the right flank with menace, scoring goals and grabbing assists.

However, per Sky Sports Statto, he's struggled to find similar form in his two other seasons in the Premier League:

That may make Arsenal hesitant over paying big money to get Mahrez on board, although it's easy to see him fitting in well on the right flank. Wenger, before moving to a three-man defence, has tried various different options on that side of the field; the Algerian would be an upgrade on them all.

Gibson has impressed for an otherwise poor Boro team this season, helping the relegated side post a decent defensive record. Stylistically, he'd fit the Gunners, as he's composed in possession and smart in his positional work. Being left-sided, he'd also offer balance to a back four or on the furthermost left of a back three.