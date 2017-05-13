Brock Lesnar's Upcoming June and July Dates for WWE Raw Revealed

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to make four appearances on Raw in June and July surrounding the brand's Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view event July 9 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc reported Lesnar is confirmed to appear in Lafayette, Louisiana on June 12, Los Angeles on June 26, Phoenix on July 3 and Houston on July 10.

The 39-year-old former collegiate wrestling sensation and UFC heavyweight champion captured the top title on Raw with a victory over Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 in early April.

Lesnar, who only appears on WWE programming on a part-time basis, is slated to make his first defense of the championship at Great Balls of Fire, a new PPV show.

Although the company has yet to confirm his opponent, F4WOnline.com (via Nick Paglino of Wrestle Zone) reported Braun Strowman is the expected challenger. Finn Balor and Seth Rollins are other options to face the Beast Incarnate.

Strowman is the logical choice for a title shot after picking up a victory over Roman Reigns at Payback last month. The Monster Among Men has been given a steady push since his arrival to the main roster in August 2015.

Meanwhile, no dates were announced for Lesnar beyond the Raw the night following Great Balls of Fire, which suggests he could go on another hiatus until the buildup for SummerSlam on August 20.

Even though the idea of a top titleholder only making sporadic appearances on weekly programming has irked some diehard fans, WWE has shown a commitment to the idea with Lesnar, Goldberg and The Rock over the past handful of years.