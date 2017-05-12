    John Wall, Markieff Morris Rip Celtics for Wearing All Black to Game 6 After Win

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2017

    WASHINGTON, DC -  MAY 12: John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards drives to the basket during the game against the Boston Celtics during Game Six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on May 12, 2017 at Verizon Center in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Ned Dishman/Getty Images

    Washington Wizards point guard John Wall didn't mince words about his feelings toward the Boston Celtics and their decision to wear all black to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday night. 

    After Wall knocked down a game-winning three with 3.5 seconds to go and helped the Wizards force a Game 7, he told ESPN's Lisa Salters he wasn't a fan of the Celtics going with a funeral theme in the nation's capital. 

    "Don't come to my city, wearing all black, talking about a funeral," he said, per the Washington Post's Tim Bontemps

    Comcast Sportsnet's Nathan Long documented the Celtics' arrival at Verizon Center in advance of Game 6, which featured Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley, among others, adhering to the dress code: 

    That decision on Boston's part came after the Wizards showed up to a January clash against the Celtics clad in all black following some contentious regular-season battles. 

    "That's cute that they're wearing all black. It's definitely not a Game 7. It's not the playoffs," Thomas said at the time, according to CSN Mid Atlantic's Chase Hughes. "I saw the funeral and all black thing last night and I just laughed about it."

    Following Friday's win, Morris accused the Celtics of stealing the Wizards' idea out of jealousy, according to The Vertical's Michael Lee: 

    "It was just funny to me," Wall added, doubling down on Morris' sentiment, per Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated. "It was kind of copycatting what we did."

    Tempers should continue to flare with a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals up for grabs Monday evening at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. 