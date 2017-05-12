John Wall, Markieff Morris Rip Celtics for Wearing All Black to Game 6 After Win

John Wall, Markieff Morris Rip Celtics for Wearing All Black to Game 6 After WinMay 12, 2017
Washington Wizards point guard John Wall didn't mince words about his feelings toward the Boston Celtics and their decision to wear all black to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday night.
After Wall knocked down a game-winning three with 3.5 seconds to go and helped the Wizards force a Game 7, he told ESPN's Lisa Salters he wasn't a fan of the Celtics going with a funeral theme in the nation's capital.
"Don't come to my city, wearing all black, talking about a funeral," he said, per the Washington Post's Tim Bontemps.
Comcast Sportsnet's Nathan Long documented the Celtics' arrival at Verizon Center in advance of Game 6, which featured Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley, among others, adhering to the dress code:
Nathan Long @Mr_Nate_Long
Celtics arrive in all black tonight. Not a coincidence. Coverage on @CSNNE starts at 6:00 #celticstalk https://t.co/bRT1Zwyvi35/12/2017, 9:18:21 PM
That decision on Boston's part came after the Wizards showed up to a January clash against the Celtics clad in all black following some contentious regular-season battles.
"That's cute that they're wearing all black. It's definitely not a Game 7. It's not the playoffs," Thomas said at the time, according to CSN Mid Atlantic's Chase Hughes. "I saw the funeral and all black thing last night and I just laughed about it."
Following Friday's win, Morris accused the Celtics of stealing the Wizards' idea out of jealousy, according to The Vertical's Michael Lee:
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Markieff Morris said John Wall's game-winning 3 was "the biggest shot of my career." Said BOS wore black "because they wanna be like us."5/13/2017, 3:19:55 AM
"It was just funny to me," Wall added, doubling down on Morris' sentiment, per Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated. "It was kind of copycatting what we did."
Tempers should continue to flare with a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals up for grabs Monday evening at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.