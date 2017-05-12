John Wall, Markieff Morris Rip Celtics for Wearing All Black to Game 6 After Win

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall didn't mince words about his feelings toward the Boston Celtics and their decision to wear all black to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday night.

After Wall knocked down a game-winning three with 3.5 seconds to go and helped the Wizards force a Game 7, he told ESPN's Lisa Salters he wasn't a fan of the Celtics going with a funeral theme in the nation's capital.

"Don't come to my city, wearing all black, talking about a funeral," he said, per the Washington Post's Tim Bontemps.

Night in the NBA: Celtics Overpower Wizards Avery Bradley Dunked on the Wizards When the 'OG Beard' Posterized AK47 Rockets Use Speed and Shooting to Even Series John Wall Makes an Amazing Dish to Gortat Introducing JaVale McGee's Newest Hairstyle Wall Continues Historic Playoff Run Night in the NBA: Rockets & Wizards Even It Up This Day in the NBA: Miller Time at MSG Night in the NBA: Tempers Flare in D.C. Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: MVP Doesn't Matter, LeBron Still Best Player Alive Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game? Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics Make It Look Simple with 19 3-Pointers in Game 1 Isaiah Thomas Loses Tooth John Wall Goes Back to Make Incredible Block Kawhi Leonard Nails Clutch Jumper in the 4th Quarter Former NBA Star, Jerry Stackhouse, Is Now a D-League Coaching Powerhouse

Comcast Sportsnet's Nathan Long documented the Celtics' arrival at Verizon Center in advance of Game 6, which featured Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley, among others, adhering to the dress code:

That decision on Boston's part came after the Wizards showed up to a January clash against the Celtics clad in all black following some contentious regular-season battles.

"That's cute that they're wearing all black. It's definitely not a Game 7. It's not the playoffs," Thomas said at the time, according to CSN Mid Atlantic's Chase Hughes. "I saw the funeral and all black thing last night and I just laughed about it."

Following Friday's win, Morris accused the Celtics of stealing the Wizards' idea out of jealousy, according to The Vertical's Michael Lee:

"It was just funny to me," Wall added, doubling down on Morris' sentiment, per Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated. "It was kind of copycatting what we did."

Tempers should continue to flare with a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals up for grabs Monday evening at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.