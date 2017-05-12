Jon Jones Says He Beat Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 After a 'Weekend of Cocaine'

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Jon Jones said Friday that he defeated Daniel Cormier "after a weekend of cocaine" when the two squared off at UFC 182 in January 2015 in Las Vegas, according to ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto.

The UFC announced Friday that Jones and Cormier will square off in a rematch at UFC 214 on July 29 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The two were scheduled to clash at UFC 197 last year, but a leg injury forced Cormier to pull out of the match.

The showdown was then tentatively moved to the main event at UFC 200. However, Jones was withdrawn from the title bout following a doping violation that resulted in a one-year ban.

As a result, Jones (22-1) hasn't been in the Octagon since he defended his light heavyweight belt with a unanimous-decision triumph over Ovince Saint Preux in April 2016.

Cormier (19-1), meanwhile, has rattled off four straight wins since losing to Jones. During that stretch, Cormier has snared two submission wins over Anthony Johnson, a unanimous-decision defeat of Anderson Silva and a split-decision triumph against Alexander Gustafsson.