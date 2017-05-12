Tom Brady Announced as Madden 18 Cover Athlete

Tom Brady Announced as Madden 18 Cover AthleteMay 12, 2017
After winning his fifth Super Bowl title in historic fashion, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be the cover athlete for this year's Madden 18 video game.
EA Sports tweeted out the cover:
EA SPORTS Madden NFL @EAMaddenNFL
The 🐐. #Madden18 drops August 25th. Reserve your copy: https://t.co/qMgP03bOWg https://t.co/isbRcevu4F5/12/2017, 1:48:32 PM
Brady's presence on the cover of Madden 18 is a good thing for the Patriots, if history is any indication, as NFL reporter Dov Kleiman noted:
Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman
The last time #Patriots QB Tom Brady was on the cover of a game was NFL GameDay 2003. Brady won the Superbowl in 2003 [and 2004] https://t.co/KRlBicoIOe5/12/2017, 2:04:03 PM
EA Sports appropriately put Brady on the cover of the G.O.A.T. edition.
He became the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls as a starter when he led the Patriots to a 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons after erasing a 25-point deficit.
This marks the second straight year in which a Patriots player has graced the cover. Tight end Rob Gronkowski was last year's cover athlete.