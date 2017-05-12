    Rapper Lil B Takes to Twitter Offering to End James Harden Curse

    HOUSTON, TX - MAY 11: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets leaves the court after their 114-75 loss to the San Antonio Spurs Game Six of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at Toyota Center on May 11, 2017 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Lil B appears ready to make amends with James Harden

    Shortly after the Houston Rockets were eliminated from the postseason Thursday night in a 114-75 rout by the San Antonio Spurs, The Based God offered to end the so-called curse he put on Harden years back: 

    Lil B initially cursed Harden—who had 10 points (2-of-11 shooting) and six turnovers Thursdayin May 2015 after The Beard broke out his trademark celebration during the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors. 

    The charade continued into the start of the 2015-16 campaign, when Lil B told TMZ he was angry that Harden posted a photo of the cooking celebration on Instagram. 

    "It's disgusting ... he's still in denial ... he will pay for the blatant disrespect and no honor to the originator," Lil B said. "All he has to do is show love."

    But now that Harden and the Rockets have been denied a shot at the Larry O'Brien Trophy once again, Lil B sounds like he's prepared to embrace a truce once and for all. 