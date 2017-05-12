Kawhi Leonard to Reportedly Play vs. Golden State Warriors in Game 1

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard will reportedly be ready to go for the start of the Western Conference Finals after he sat out the San Antonio Spurs' 114-75 Game 6 triumph over the Houston Rockets on Thursday with an ankle injury.

According to ESPN.com's Michael C. Wright, Leonard will return to the hardwood after the Spurs held him out for Game 6 because they "decided they'd rather have him healthy for Sunday."

The Kawhi Effect (2017 Playoffs) Spurs Offensive Rating Spurs Defensive Rating Spurs Net Rating Kawhi On Court 117.0 107.7 9.3 Kawhi Off Court 104.1 102.8 1.3 NBA.com/Stats

Leonard rolled his ankle in the third quarter of Game 5, and he proceeded to sit out most of the fourth quarter and all of overtime.

And even though Leonard told reporters he planned to play in Game 6 shortly after the final buzzer sounded Tuesday night, the Spurs opted for a more cautious approach to buy him extra recovery time.

That strategy paid off, and Leonard will now enjoy four full days of rest before Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors tips off Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.