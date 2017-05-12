    Kawhi Leonard to Reportedly Play vs. Golden State Warriors in Game 1

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2017

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - MAY 9: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots a free throw against the Houston Rockets in Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals on May 9, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photos by Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

    Kawhi Leonard will reportedly be ready to go for the start of the Western Conference Finals after he sat out the San Antonio Spurs' 114-75 Game 6 triumph over the Houston Rockets on Thursday with an ankle injury. 

    According to ESPN.com's Michael C. Wright, Leonard will return to the hardwood after the Spurs held him out for Game 6 because they "decided they'd rather have him healthy for Sunday."

    The Kawhi Effect (2017 Playoffs)
    Spurs Offensive RatingSpurs Defensive RatingSpurs Net Rating
    Kawhi On Court117.0107.79.3
    Kawhi Off Court104.1102.81.3
    NBA.com/Stats

    Leonard rolled his ankle in the third quarter of Game 5, and he proceeded to sit out most of the fourth quarter and all of overtime. 

    And even though Leonard told reporters he planned to play in Game 6 shortly after the final buzzer sounded Tuesday night, the Spurs opted for a more cautious approach to buy him extra recovery time. 

    That strategy paid off, and Leonard will now enjoy four full days of rest before Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors tips off Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. 

     