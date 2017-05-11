Colorado State Safety Braylin Scott Arrested on Felony Theft Charges

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Colorado State Rams safety Braylin Scott was reportedly arrested Wednesday on felony burglary and theft charges.

Kelly Lyell of the Coloradoan reported the news and cited court records showing the charges come from an April 11 incident. Scott's arrest warrant was issued on May 2.

"Scott, 19, was booked into the Larimer County Jail, records show, on three counts—burglary of a dwelling, a Class 3 felony; theft of property valued at $5,000 to $20,000, a Class 5 felony; and Class 5 felony burglary," Lyell wrote.

Colorado State head football coach Mike Bobo said Thursday Scott was suspended from the team, per Lyell.

According to Lyell, Scott's arrest is the third in four months for the Rams football program. Linebacker Hunter Donnelly (violating a protection order) and offensive lineman Nicho Garcia (misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal mischief and harassment) were also arrested this offseason.

Scott was a sophomore in 2016 and tallied 39 total tackles and three interceptions in 10 games.