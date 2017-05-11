LaVar Ball Says Lonzo Doesn't Need to Take Advice from Kobe Bryant

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

With Lonzo Ball preparing to start his NBA career when he gets drafted next month, LaVar Ball made it clear his son doesn't need to be mentored by Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Speaking on Mornings with Keyshawn Johnson on ESPN Radio 710 in Los Angeles, Ball said his son doesn't have any reason to take advice from Bryant, via ESPN.com:

"I don't need no advice from Kobe Bryant. I don't need advice from Kobe Bryant. 'Zo's got to play his game. If they're at practice and he sees something, and Lonzo listens to him or whatever, he's good. ... But it's just not, 'OK, I'm talking to Kobe, so now I'm going to be good.' If Kobe sees something that 'Zo is doing, then go from there. But I'm not trying to pattern after nobody."

Ball's comments come a week after Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas revealed Bryant has been offering advice by watching game film with him.

"I'm around for all the guys," Bryant told ESPN's Jackie MacMullan about becoming a mentor. "Anybody can reach out. It's an open book."

Bryant retired from the NBA after the 2015-16 season. Ball's comments about Bryant follow his previous insistence that his son will play for the Lakers when he enters the NBA.