Derek Jeter Reportedly 'Beside Himself Angry' After Alex Rodriguez Interview

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was reportedly "beside himself angry" after being ambushed with an interview alongside former teammate Alex Rodriguez at BTIG's Charity Day earlier this month.

On Thursday, Sports Illustrated passed along comments ESPN's Dan Le Batard made on his radio show about the unexpected interaction between Jeter and A-Rod.

"I actually learned, factually, that Jeter was beside himself angry at that interview he had to do with Alex Rodriguez, first and foremost, because nobody told him he'd have to be sitting there next to Alex Rodriguez," Le Batard said.

Bob Pisani of CNBC interviewed the left side of the Yanks infield from 2004 through 2013 at the charity event. While the conversation focused mostly on their charitable endeavors, he did ask about whether the reports of their rocky relationship were true.

Neither player gave a direct answer, opting instead to make light of the situation.

"You're bringing up stories from about 20 years ago, huh?" Jeter said.

"It's the History Channel," Rodriguez joked.

Here's a look at the full discussion from CNBC:

In 2007, Tyler Kepner of the New York Times noted A-Rod said his relationship with Jeter had changed over the years after an extended period where he tried to downplay any behind-the-scenes drama.

"We were best of friends about 10, 13 or 14 years ago, and we still get along well," Rodriguez said. "We have a good working relationship. I cheer very hard for him, and he cheers hard for me, and, more importantly, we're both trying to win a world championship. We'll leave it right there."

He added: "Let's make a contract. You don't ask about Derek anymore, and I promise I'll stop lying to you."

Jeter and Rodriguez coexisted well enough to help the Yankees win the 2009 World Series. But they never became best friends again during their playing days and, judging by the awkward interview, things haven't changed since they both entered retirement in recent years.

Meanwhile, the Yankees' longtime shortstop will have his famed No. 2 retired by the organization ahead of Sunday night's game against the Houston Astros.