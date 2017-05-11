Ross Barkley Given Everton Contract Ultimatum Amid Chelsea, Man United Rumours

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has said the Toffees are prepared to sell playmaker Ross Barkley should he refuse to sign a new contract, with his current deal about to enter its final year.

The Daily Mail's Dominic King relayed Koeman's ultimatum:

Barkley, 23, has been stalling on penning a new deal at Goodison Park for some time and has been variously linked with Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea, per the Sunday Mirror's John Richardson.

Per the Guardian's Andy Hunter, the England international has also drawn interest from Tottenham Hotspur and has told Koeman he wants to play UEFA Champions League football.

As a result, Everton should have little problem moving Barkley on in the summer if he refuses to extend past 2018.

However, he would be a big loss having enjoyed another fine season in 2016-17.

He has returned four goals and eight assists in the Premier League during the campaign and regularly linked up brilliantly with team-mate Romelu Lukaku, per WhoScored.com.

As a Liverpool-born product of Everton's academy Barkley is also well-liked by Everton's fans, many of whom would be unhappy to see him join a Premier League rival.

Koeman, though, seemingly would have no issue selling him if he does not sign a new deal, per BBC Sport's Phil McNulty:

Everton will finish seventh in the Premier League his season, a decent return from Koeman's first season in charge, and the Dutchman is likely already planning for the next campaign.

It is no surprise then that he is eager for the Barkley situation to be resolved as soon as possible so it does not act as a distraction.