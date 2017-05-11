Philippe Coutinho Sale Ruled out by Jurgen Klopp Amid Latest Barcelona Rumours

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Philippe Coutinho will not be sold in the summer despite ongoing rumours linking the playmaker with a £70 million move to Barcelona.

The German joked that a £400 million release clause was included in Coutinho's latest contract—signed in January—and said there is no pressure on him to let anyone go, per Chris Bascombe in the Telegraph:

"There are absolutely no plans [to sell him]. What our owners say is there is the absolute opportunity not to sell anybody if we do not want to. That means we can bring in other players, and it is a good situation. We have a stable squad with a good basis. We want to bring a few in with fresh blood but nobody will leave us without our say so I am completely relaxed about this."

Catalan outlet Sport recently reported talks were ongoing over Coutinho, 24, moving to the Camp Nou:

He has long been linked with Barca, and his fellow Brazilian Neymar has talked up the idea of Coutinho joining him at Barca a number of times, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t David Prentice in the Liverpool Echo).

However, only a huge offer from the La Liga giants could likely convince Liverpool to sell Coutinho, as he is arguably their best player and has a contract at Anfield to 2022.

After starting the 2016-17 season in terrific fashion and returning a combined 10 goals and assists in the Premier League by early November, Coutinho's form has dropped off somewhat in the second half of the campaign.

Per WhoScored.com, his league tally for 2016-17 currently stands at 10 goals and six assists in 29 appearances.

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Along with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, Coutinho has borne much of the attacking burden for Klopp over the season.

Fatigue and fitness have doubtless played a major part in Coutinho and Liverpool's drop in intensity since the turn of the year, and the "fresh blood" referenced by Klopp is much needed.

But shipping out Coutinho would be a potentially catastrophic move given his importance to the side, and it will come as a huge relief to Liverpool fans that Klopp has no intention of letting him go.