Daniel Bryan, Brie Bella Announce Birth of Daughter Birdie

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella announced on WWE.com Wednesday Brie gave birth to the couple's daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, late Tuesday night.

"There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter," Brie said. "I can't even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling. Now we know what parents mean about the love you feel when you first meet your child. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers on the safety of Birdie coming into this world."



WWE Chairman Vince McMahon congratulated the couple:

During his farewell as an active wrestler in WWE in February 2016, Bryan mentioned his desire to start a family factored into his decision to retire.

Bella echoed the sentiment in an interview with WWE.com after she announced her WrestleMania 32 victory would be her last match.

"Daniel and I have been wanting kids for a while. It's always been on our mind, and we know we wanted it sooner rather than later. I think, too, something that just made me know everything was happening for a reason and in the right place was when he was forced to retire, having to move on and start a new chapter in his life. It just made me realize like it's time for me to start a new chapter with him. It's time for both of us to start the next stage of our lives, which is parenthood."

Bryan announced Bella's pregnancy on Twitter in October:

Bryan officially returned to WWE last July to take over as SmackDown Live's general manager.

He hasn't appeared since the April 11 edition of SmackDown, which was the second night of WWE's Superstar Shake-up. With the birth of Birdie, the former world champion will likely remain out of the fold for the next few weeks before he returns to SmackDown.