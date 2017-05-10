Dodgers' Andrew Toles to Have ACL Surgery for Knee Injury, Out for Season

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers' outfield depth took a critical blow Wednesday.

According to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times, Andrew Toles tore his right ACL and will undergo surgery in two weeks.

The Dodgers confirmed Toles will miss the rest of the season, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

Toles, 24, broke into the major leagues last year for Los Angeles and slashed an impressive .314/.365/.505 with three home runs and 16 RBI in 48 games. He was a critical part of the lineup in the postseason and helped lead the Dodgers to the National League Championship Series with a .364 batting average.

He was the starting left fielder by Opening Day this year and already tallied a career-best five home runs in just 31 games before this injury.

Los Angeles will likely turn to the combination of Franklin Gutierrez and Cody Bellinger in left field while Toles is out. They've both been solid this season with Gutierrez hitting .300 and Bellinger checking in at .320 with five home runs.

Still, Toles gives the Dodgers the ability to hit for power and average at the top of the lineup and helps set the stage for the sluggers behind him. His presence will be missed as Los Angeles looks to catch the first-place Colorado Rockies in the National League West in the early portion of the season.