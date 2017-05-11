Players Championship 2017 Leaderboard: Live Scores and Standings from Thursday

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

TPC Sawgrass will play host to the 2017 Players Championship this week, with the world's top golfers seeking to secure what's become known as the sport's fifth major.

For defending champion Jason Day, the tournament represents a perfect opportunity to kickstart his game again after a difficult season.

However, with Dustin Johnson set to be champing at the bit following his late Masters withdrawal and a clutch of other elite players in brilliant form heading into this one, the Australian will need something to keep hold of his title.

Naturally, the first day of any event as prestigious as the Players Championship is crucial. Here is a look at how things are shaping up at the moment in Sawgrass and a rundown of some players who are fancied to fare well.

Preview

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Day has struggled to find rhythm in 2017. His best finish of the year so far came in February, when he was fifth at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. At the Masters, he was a disappointing 22nd.

The win for Day in 2016 was part of a fantastic run for the Australian, having won the PGA Championship in 2015 and finished last season as the world No. 1. He's since sagged back down into third place in the rankings, usurped by Johnson and Rory McIlroy, and he admitted it's a daunting prospect trying to scale the summit again.

"For a moment there after I lost my [No. 1 World Ranking], I kind of lost the desire to kind of be there, and I think it was just because I was mentally burnt out from everything that had gone on," he admitted, per USA Today.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The man who is currently having to cope with the pressures of being at the top of the tree is Johnson.

Much was expected of the 32-year-old ahead of the Masters at Augusta, although a back injury in the buildup to the event meant he had to withdraw. Still, having returned to competitive action a weekend ago with a tied second-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship, Johnson is many people's pick for victory.

To do so, he'll have to improve on last year's display, when he was only able to finish in 28th. Johnson stated he was feeling good about the course ahead of Day 1, though, per Golf.com:

The man who made the most of Johnson's absence at Augusta was Sergio Garcia, who edged out Justin Rose in a playoff to clinch the green jacket and his first-ever major win.

Harry How/Getty Images

It'll be fascinating to see just how the Spaniard approaches the tournament having finally got over the line in one of the big four events. Garcia won the Players Championship in 2008 and suggested he's eyeing more success at Sawgrass following his dramatic Masters victory.

"I just want to keep doing more of the same thing," he stated, per Ali Stafford of Sky Sports. "I love the golf course and if I manage to play well, I should have a chance on Sunday. It would be nice to get back into those kind of emotions."

There's a few new perks for Garcia too, per Kelly Tilghman of the Golf Channel:

McIlroy has been playing alongside Garcia at Sawgrass during practice and will hope to draw some inspiration from his European Ryder Cup team-mate this week.

The Northern Irishman has never quite got to grips with Sawgrass. He was 12th last year, and while he finished in the top 10 in 2015, 2014 and 2013, the world No. 2 has never really been in contention for victory late on Sunday.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Ahead of the Players Championship, it was confirmed McIlroy will use Taylor Made equipment moving forward after Nike's decision to pull out of the golf market; it's a deal said to be worth around $100 million.

He gave his social media followers a good look at his new gear:

Jordan Spieth is another player plenty will have an eye on due to his pedigree in the big events. Indeed, the American appears to in good form, revealing in the week that he almost aced the par-four 12th hole.

Jon Rahm is another the crowds will flock to see, as he continued his imperious start to 2017 by finishing in fourth at the Wells Fargo event. The winner of the Farmers Insurance Open earlier this year is an enthralling player to watch, and despite being just 22 years old, he has shown the temperament needed to mix it with the world's best.