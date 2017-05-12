John Cena's Best Potential Feuds Upon Return to WWE SmackDown Live

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Since the dawn of the WWE Brand Extension in July 2016, John Cena has served as a cornerstone of SmackDown Live, yet he has been far from the focal point of the program. This has allowed him to elevate several stars from AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose and The Miz.

However, Cena has spent the better part of the last year off WWE TV exploring other endeavors, including hosting television shows and acting in movies. His most recent run saw him capture his historic sixteenth WWE Championship and propose to his girlfriend Nikki Bella at WrestleMania before taking another hiatus.

As of now, no return date is set in stone for Cena, but he could be back at any point within the next few months. Although the SmackDown scene has been able to support itself without him, he will be an excellent addition to the roster once he returns.

In fact, the landscape of the blue brand has changed quite a bit since Cena was last seen at WrestleMania. Not only is Randy Orton the new WWE champion, Kevin Owens has brought the United States Championship over to Tuesday nights and the Superstar Shake-up resulted in a number of notable names coming to SmackDown.

Whether he rekindles rivalries or creates new ones, the self-proclaimed "face that runs the place" has a handful of fresh feuds and compelling characters awaiting him upon coming back to the blue brand.