Players Championship 2017 Predictions: Top Golfers to Watch at Sawgrass

The Players Championship is not considered one of the major championships in golf, but it is a tournament that brings out the best competition, and it is one that nearly all of the elite players want to win.

Start off with Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world. It seemed as if he was about to add another key line on his resume in April when he rolled into Augusta, Georgia, and was about to take his place as a Masters winner.

But Johnson suffered a fall at the home he was staying at near the famed course, and he was unable to participate.

Johnson suffered bruises and no serious problems. While he couldn't compete at Augusta, he is healthy again and should be able to play his best golf at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

The world No. 1 contends for titles nearly every week. That should be the case this week, and the oddsmakers agree.

Players Championship Odds Player Odds Dustin Johnson +700 Rory McIlroy +1,000 Jordan Spieth +1,400 Sergio Garcia +1,800 Hideki Matsuyama +2,000 Jon Rahm +2,000 Rickie Fowler +2,000 Jason Day +2,200 Justin Rose +2,500 Justin Thomas +2,800 OddsShark

Johnson is the plus-700 favorite to win the Players Championship, according to OddsShark.

While the incredible distance that Johnson gets may be the most visible part of his game, his ability to power the ball an average of 315.2 yards off the tee (first off the tee) is not the only reason for his consistent excellence.

Johnson also ranks first in greens in regulation and third in birdies per round. He has won three of the eight tournaments he has entered, and earned more than $6 million this season.

Rory McIlroy is the second choice to win the Players at plus-1000, and he certainly has the game to challenge Johnson and potentially take the title.

While McIlroy is the second-ranked player in the world, he has not been the most active on the tour this year, having competed in just five tournaments.

He has four top-10 finishes in those five events, but he has not finished any better than tied for fourth. McIlroy has the complete game to win the most important tournaments. He is an extremely long hitter who can hone in on his target with his iron shots. If he is sharp with his putter, he has a chance to string impressive numbers on the board.

Jordan Spieth should not be counted out either, as he has proved that he has the game to win the biggest tournaments even though he is not a big hitter like Johnson or McIlroy.

Spieth averages 292.2 yards off the tee, which ranks 80th among PGA Tour golfers. Spieth makes up for his lack of distance with his razor-sharp iron play and sensational putting. He ranks second in greens in regulation and birdie average, and those talents will go along way to helping him contend at TPC Sawgrass.

Spieth comes into the tournament at plus-1400, while Masters champion Sergio Garcia is plus-1800.

After winning at Augusta, it seems that every picture taken of Garcia has him in his green jacket. He won't be donning that jacket while competing at the Players Championship, but he has the game to compete for four rounds and put himself in an excellent position to win the tournament.

Garcia was laser sharp with his irons at Augusta, and he has earned more than $2.5 million this year. In addition to his win at the Masters, he has two top-10 and five top-25 finishes.

Jason Day is the tournament's defending champion, and he comes into this year's event with odds of plus-2200.

Day has struggled much of this season, ranking 104th in FedEx Cup points.

The Australian had the No. 1 ranking in 2015 after he won the PGA Championship with a spectacular performance, but it has not gone his way this year. Day has had a number of nagging injuries, and he has just one top-10 finish in eight tournaments.

Day failed to make the cut in the Zurich Classic in New Orleans at the end of April, and it may be difficult for him to find his best form at TPC Sawgrass.