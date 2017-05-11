UFC 211: Miocic vs. Dos Santos 2 Odds, Tickets, Predictions, Pre-Weigh-in Hype

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Summer blockbuster season kicks off early for MMA fans, with UFC 211 on Saturday, May 13.

Two belts will be on the line in the main and co-main events. A heavyweight rematch between Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos headlines the event, coming after the women's strawweight championship fight between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Jessica Andrade.

Both champions have looked excellent in defending their titles the last time out, but both are presented with dangerous challenges to cap off a night full of intriguing fights.

Here's a look at the card for the evening, ticket information, the latest odds from OddsShark and predictions for the biggest fights.

Tickets: Score Big

UFC 211 Fight Card and Odds Main Card PPV at 10 p.m. ET Weight Class Matchup Heavyweight Championship Stipe Miocic -140 vs. Junior dos Santos +110 Women's Strawweight Championship Jessica Andrade +150 vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk -185 Welterweight Demian Maia EVEN vs. Jorge Masvidal -130 Featherweight Frankie Edgar -150 vs. Yair Rodriguez +120 Middleweight Krzysztof Jotko -185 vs. David Branch +150 FX Prelims FX at 8 p.m. ET Lightweight Eddie Alvarez -105 vs. Dustin Poirier -125 Featherweight Chas Skelly -125 vs. Jason Knight -105 Featherweight Michael Quinones +130 vs. Jared Gordon -160 Lightweight Marco Polo Reyes +300 vs. James Vick -400 Early Prelims Fight Pass at 6:15 p.m. ET Women's Strawweight Courtney Casey -125 vs. Jessica Aguilar -105 Heavyweight Rashad Coulter +135 vs. Chase Sherman -165 Featherweight Gabriel Benitez -205 vs. Enrique Barzola +165 Light Heavyweight Joachim Christensen +275 vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov -365 Card via UFC.com; Odds via OddsShark

Stipe Miocic vs. Junior dos Santos

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The heavyweight championship bout is a sequel to one of the better heavyweight fights in recent memory. The last time these two met, they landed 212 combined significant strikes in an all-out war.

Back then, Miocic was considered a long shot against Cigano. According to OddsShark, the current champion was a 13-4 underdog against the former champion.

Ultimately, Miocic lost a unanimous decision, but he held his own, even taking at least one round on each of the judge's scorecards. Despite the loss, it was Miocic's launching pad as a serious contender in the heavyweight division.

"The lesson I learned, not even really a lesson as much as, just knowing that I belong," Miocic said, per Dave Doyle of MMA Fighting. "I belong, that I can hang anyone. I went five rounds with a former champ, a guy who has been a knockout artist, and I went five rounds with him, I know I belong. I know that I'm not going anywhere, and look at where I'm at now."

Fast-forward three years and this matchup is a little more high profile. What was once a rebound fight for Cigano is now one he's the slight underdog in, but he believes that he'll actually fare even better against Miocic this time around.

"It's going to be done early," Dos Santos predicted, per Fernanda Prates and John Morgan of MMAjunkie. "It's not going to take five rounds for sure. We know a little bit more of each other, so we'r going to be able to do a better strategy for this fight. I'm very confident. I'm saying I'm going to beat him before the end of the second round."

Both fighters have come a long way since their first encounter. Since that loss, Miocic is fighting with a whole new level of confidence and has knocked out his last four opponents, including Fabricio Werdum and Alistair Overeem in championship fights.

Meanwhile, Dos Santos put in one of the most complete performances of his career against Ben Rothwell and is looking to get his spot back as the king of the division.

However, the area that Miocic has improved the most—his counterpunching—could be the difference here. Look for him to catch JDS coming in after a few rounds to secure a fifth straight knockout win.

Prediction: Miocic via third-round TKO

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Jessica Andrade

Thus far, the toughest challenge to Jedrzejczyk's championship reign in the women's strawweight division came in the form of a big, strong grappler in Claudia Gadelha. That's going to change at UFC 211.

The undefeated Joanna Champion will take on an even bigger (both literally and figuratively) challenge in Andrade. The Brazilian is a former women's bantamweight contender with a 3-0 record since dropping down to strawweight.

Not only does Andrade's power pose a threat to the champion, but the way she deliver's that power makes this fight interesting as well. Jedrzejczyk is a measured fighter, calculating in doling out her devastation through a wide variety of strikes.

Andrade is just the opposite. A throwback brawler who is looking to exchange whenever possible, she's going to return fire when strikes come her way.

It's the unpredictability that she believes will be one of her greatest assets in taking the belt from the champ, per Damon Martin of Fox Sports:

"The way that I put pressure on in fights is something Joanna has never had to deal with. She's not used to someone just bullying her or just grabbing her and with pressure all the time. This is something we're expecting her to have problems with because she is so technical, she is someone who comes from a really strong technical background. We know this from history that people who are too technical, they sometimes lose themselves with an opponent who are not as technical or not as predictable as them. This is something we are really hoping will make a difference. We know that it's going to make a difference cause I'll be honest, it's really difficult to prepare against someone like me."

Meanwhile, Jedrzejczyk isn't necessarily sold on Andrade being her toughest opponent, per UFC Tonight:

Although Andrade has the experience of fighting at 135 pounds, the champion will still be the taller, longer fighter on Saturday night. That could be the difference, as she will definitely look to put the challenger on the end of her jab and send kicks to the body and legs.

Andrade will have her moments—and could conceivably pull off the upset in those moments—but the champion's ability to thrive from range should keep her relatively safe. Jedrzejczyk sweeps the later rounds to earn the decision despite early trouble.

Prediction: Jedrzejczyk by decision

Jorge Masvidal vs. Demian Maia

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

There are many good non-championship fights on this card, but the best and most important one might be the high-profile welterweight bout between Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia.

Much like the women's strawweight title fight, it's a delightful contrast in styles. In one corner you have the free-swinging brawler in Masvidal and in the other the brilliant ground technician in Maia. The winner will have a lot of momentum in the division, and the odds indicate a tough fight to prognosticate.

Masvidal doesn't lack confidence. While his vitriol on Twitter is mostly aimed at Michael Bisping at the moment, he has adopted the slogan "easy money" for this fight.

Maia is obviously known for his world-class grappling chops, but Masvidal wants to put those to the test.

"When I beat that guy by outpositioning him, outwrestling him, people are going to know how good my grappling is," Masvidal said, per Fox Sports' Martin. "They're going to see the best of 'Gamebred.' This ain't just talking. I've been here for a long time—people just haven't been paying attention."

Confidence is good, but hubris oftentimes leads to the fall.

If Masvidal's game plan is truly to grapple with Maia, he's going to have a bad time. Masvidal's takedown defense has never been elite, and Maia's submission game is good enough to tap anyone in the division if they are willing to roll with him.

Masvidal has all the tools on the feet to deliver a devastating knockout, but it's going to take a careful avoidance of the ground game to win. It doesn't sound like he's too concerned about taking those risks on the mat, though, and that could be his undoing.

Prediction: Maia via second-round submission