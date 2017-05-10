Kawhi Leonard Says He'll Play vs. Rockets in Game 6 Despite Ankle Injury

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Despite suffering an ankle injury during Tuesday's 110-107 Game 5 playoff win over the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard said he'll play in Thursday's Game 6.

According to ESPN.com's Michael C. Wright, Leonard provided no doubt about his status: "Yeah, I'm going to be able to play. It was frustrating because I wanted to play. But I was happy seeing my teammates out there putting in a good effort and getting the win."

Leonard missed much of the fourth quarter and all of overtime during Tuesday's game after stepping awkwardly on James Harden's foot during the third quarter.

Following San Antonio's Game 5 victory, head coach Gregg Popovich discussed the decision to hold Leonard out during overtime: "He's had issues, and you could tell just before he took a couple of shots he jumped off one foot. He didn't want to come out, obviously. We let him play a little while just to see what he was going to be like, but it was obvious that he couldn't go. So I think everybody else picked it up very well."

Leonard is among the NBA's leading MVP candidates after averaging a career-high 25.5 points with 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, while playing elite defense.

The 25-year-old has carried that form over to the playoffs with 27.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest for a Spurs team that is one win away from joining the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

Leonard was walking without a noticeable limp after Tuesday's game, though he struggled to put weight on his ankle shortly after the injury.