PSG Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Adrien Rabiot and Pepe

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot is reportedly a target for Bayern Munich.

According to German outlet Sport Bild (h/t Bundesliga writer Alex Chaffer), he has been on the German champions' radar since 2014, and Bayern are now interested in moving for the 22-year-old Frenchman:

Current Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti gave Rabiot his PSG debut when he was in charge at the Parc des Princes.

France international Rabiot joined PSG's youth ranks in 2010 and has since become a key part of the first team.

He has played 25 games in central midfield for the Paris giants in Ligue 1 in 2016-17, netting two goals and providing two assists, per WhoScored.com.

Rabiot's contract still has more than two years left to run, so PSG are under no pressure to sell him should they not wish to.

However, Bayern need a replacement for the retiring Xabi Alonso in their engine room and have the funds to test PSG's resolve.

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Meanwhile, contrary to previous rumours, PSG are reportedly not in advanced negotiations to sign Real Madrid centre-back Pepe.

Per Le Parisien (via Get French Football News), there has been no contact between PSG and Pepe, while the Portugal international "will almost certainly not be a PSG player next season."

Cadena SER (via GFFN) had reported Pepe, 34, was in advanced talks to move to PSG.

Pepe is out of contract with Real in the summer so will likely be available, unless he pens a new deal in the final stages of the season.

Given he is 10-season veteran of the Santiago Bernabeu and two-time UEFA Champions League and La Liga winner, he could be a huge asset to a number of clubs.

However, PSG seemingly have not made any moves to sign Pepe up.