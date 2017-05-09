    Kobe Bryant Says He Was Happy to Help Isaiah Thomas with Game Preparations

    Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Eastern Conference and Kobe Bryant #24 of the Western Conference are seen after the 2016 NBA All-Star Game on February 14, 2016
    Dave Sandford/Getty Images

    Kobe Bryant has enjoyed passing his knowledge to Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas during the postseason, paying it forward from the help he received early in his career.

    "I was happy to help him," Bryant said, per Jackie MacMullan of ESPN. "He had the courage to ask. I did the same thing with Michael Jordan when I was a young player."

    Thomas revealed last week the former Los Angeles Lakers star has reviewed game film before and after games, per A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN.

    The help began after Game 2 of the first-round series against the Chicago Bulls with the Celtics down 0-2. Boston won the next six games, including the first two against the Washington Wizards.

    According to Bryant, Thomas is just one of the many stars who ask him for advice. Fellow All-Stars Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Gordon Hayward also talk regularly with the Black Mamba.

    "I'm around for all the guys," he said. "Anybody can reach out. It's an open book."

    Bryant retired at the end of the 2015-16 season, but the 18-time All-Star and five-time NBA champion is clearly still making an impact on the NBA playoffs.