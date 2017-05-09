    Danny Green Leads Spurs Past Rockets in OT to Take 3-2 Series Lead

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2017

    San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili (20) of Argentina blocks Houston Rockets' James Harden three-point shot attempt in the final seconds of overtime of Game 5 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 110-107. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    In a game that was defined by lethargy late, the oldest player on the floor stepped up and sealed things for the San Antonio Spurs as they escaped Game 5 with a 110-107 overtime win over the Houston Rockets at AT&T Center. 

    With time winding down and the Spurs clinging to a one-possession lead, 39-year-old Manu Ginobili capped off a vintage performance with a game-saving block on James Harden to give the Spurs a 3-2 series lead: 

    1. Rockets Use Speed and Shooting to Even Series

    2. John Wall Makes an Amazing Dish to Gortat

    3. Introducing JaVale McGee's Newest Hairstyle

    4. Wall Continues Historic Playoff Run

    5. Night in the NBA: Rockets & Wizards Even It Up

    6. This Day in the NBA: Miller Time at MSG

    7. Night in the NBA: Tempers Flare in D.C.

    8. Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: MVP Doesn't Matter, LeBron Still Best Player Alive

    9. Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games

    10. Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game?

    11. Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics Make It Look Simple with 19 3-Pointers in Game 1

    12. Isaiah Thomas Loses Tooth

    13. Kawhi Leonard Nails Clutch Jumper in the 4th Quarter

    14. Former NBA Star, Jerry Stackhouse, Is Now a D-League Coaching Powerhouse

    15. LeBron James Game One Versus Pacers

    16. B/R Celebrates Start of 2017 NBA Playoffs with ‘8 Mile’ Tribute

    17. Can Pacers Rally on Home Court Advantage to Upset Cavs in NBA Playoffs?

    18. From Mr. Irrelevant to Mr. Clutch: 5'9" Isaiah Thomas' Unlikely Rise in NBA

    19. KD Is the Slim Reaper- Final

    20. Born Ready (Again): Relive Lance Stephenson's Greatest Hits and Craziest Antics

    21. Are Steph Curry and Klay Thompson the Best Shooting Backcourt Ever?

    22. NBA Draft Risers and Fallers of the 2017 NCAA Tournament

    23. Leonard Clutch And-1

    24. Aarron Gordon Dunks on Marcus Smart

    25. The Hype: Giannis Antetokounmpo Redefines Basketball with Unique Skills

    26. Lakers and Bucks Get Scrappy; Nick Young Ejected

    27. Booker Hits GW vs. Memphis

    28. The Hype - Joel Embiid ROTY

    29. Steph Curry Passes Dell Curry in Career Points

    30. Don't Forget About LeBron James in the MVP Race

    31. On This Day in 2004, Tracy McGrady Dropped 62 Points and Could Not Be Stopped

    32. Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan

    33. This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off

    34. Andrew Bogut, Deron Williams Set to Make an Instant Impact on the Cavaliers

    35. The Cavaliers Were on Fire from Downtown Against the Hawks

    36. The Night in the NBA: LeBron Triple-Double Not Enough, Harden Crushes Clips

    37. Can Pelicans Big Duo of Boogie and 'The Brow' Thrive Together in New Orleans?

    38. Bucher Buzz: If Bulls Trade Butler This Summer, Wade Could Opt-out

    39. The Night in the NBA: Boogie Debuts, Dubs Go Off and LeBron Dominates Knicks

    40. Howard Beck's Winners and Losers of the NBA Trade Deadline

    41. Playing in a Small Basketball Market Is Brutal. Unless...

    42. Breaking Down Anthony Davis' Record-Setting NBA All Star Game MVP Performance

    43. From Russell Westbrook to Beyonce, the Best Fashion of NBA All-Star Weekend

    44. Ronaldinho Was Spreading the Barcelona Word at the NBA All-Star Weekend

    45. Russell Westbrook's MVP Campaign Fueled by the Fast Break

    46. NBA All-Star Uniforms Since 1st Game in 1951

    47. Glenn Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd.3

    48. Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd. 1

    49. Derrick Jones Jr 1st Round Dunk

    50. Sager Strong Shootout

    51. Ernie Johnson Sager Tribute Speech

    52. Eric Gordon Wins 3 Point Contest

    53. Kyle Lowry Airballs First Shot at the 3-point Contest

    54. B/R Looks Back at the NBA Dunk Contest’s Greatest Moments with #DunkDominators

    55. Celebrity All Star Game Does the Mannequin Challenge

    56. NBA All-Star Weekend Is Here and So Is the New Wave

    57. Bucher Buzz: Magic Turned Down Deal for DeMarcus Cousins

    58. B/R Presents Hip-Hop Music Video Starring LeBron James and Other All-Stars

    59. Breaking Down Carmelo Anthony's Decade of NBA All-Star Game Dominance

    60. Can Starter-Snubbed Russell Westbrook Threepeat as NBA All-Star Game MVP?

    61. This 5'5" Pro Dunker Thinks He Could Win the NBA Dunk Contest

    62. History of Vinsanity

    63. Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?

    64. Ultimate NBA All-Star Game GOAT LeBron James Is About to Take Over New Orleans

    65. Why the NBA’s Greatest Dunkers Are Passing on the Slam Dunk Crown

    66. From Gucci Mane to LeBron: How the Kiss Cam Is NBA’s Cupid

    67. Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever?

    68. Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC

    69. Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant

    70. Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos

    71. Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk

    72. On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia

    73. The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA

    74. Kerr Ejected

    75. Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings

    76. Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers

    77. The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court

    78. Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA

    79. Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?

    80. Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month

    81. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs

    82. CJ McCollum Making Moves

    83. DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him

    84. Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime

    85. Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way

    86. Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose

    87. The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime

    88. Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process

    89. This Night in the NBA

    90. Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck

    91. Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    92. Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    93. 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On

    94. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    95. Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration

    Ginobili finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists off the bench Tuesday, and his play proved praiseworthy in the eyes of head coach Gregg Popovich, according to ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon: 

    Ginobili's block will be the lasting image from a dramatic back-and-forth game, but it was just one of many. 

    In fact, the Spurs had a chance to claim a victory in regulation, but Patty Mills' three-point attempt—which found the bottom of the net—came just after the final buzzer sounded, as the NBA on TNT documented on Twitter: 

    Of course, it didn't help that the Spurs had to sit Kawhi Leonard (22 points, 15 rebounds) for what could have been the game's final possession after he rolled his ankle in the third quarter. And according to ESPN Stats & Info, not having Leonard on the floor foreshadowed a slip-up in such a clutch situation:

    However, the Spurs were able to overcome their initial final-second failure and hold on.

    Even though Leonard was glued to the bench throughout the extra session, Danny Green (16 points) propelled the Spurs ahead with a clutch triple that was immediately followed by a layup through contract to put the Spurs up two with 30.1 seconds to go: 

    San Antonio was also aided by a Rockets offense that was in disarray throughout the closing stages of the fourth quarter and overtime.

    While the Rockets were humming through two quarters, they started to show signs of tired legs in the second half. Of course, that was to be expected since head coach Mike D'Antoni rolled with a short seven-man rotation following Nene's season-ending adductor tear in Game 4. 

    Ultimately, that strategy proved costly. 

    Although Harden triple-doubled (33 points, 10 assists, 11 rebounds) in an admirable effort, he appeared gassed once overtime rolled around, as several observers noted on Twitter: 

    All told, Harden scored four points on 1-of-6 shooting (0-of-5 from three) and committed four turnovers in minutes defined as the clutch in Game 5, according to ESPN Stats & Info

    The other noteworthy trend for the Rockets revolved around inefficiency from deep on a night when they shot 33.3 percent on long-range attempts and watched as wide-open looks repeatedly clanged off iron. 

    To that point, the Rockets shot better on contested attempts (45.1 percent) than they did on uncontested ones (42.9 percent), according to NBA.com's player tracking data

    If Houston is going to stave off elimination when the scene shifts back to Toyota Center, some regression toward the mean will have to be in order for D'Antoni's space-oriented attack. 

    Game 6 will tip off Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. 